BitMemoir launches blockchain-backed features to support education segment

According to an official release, the company is offering a blockchain-based solution for digital certificates

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by BitMemoir’s official website, it’s an NFT utility company
BitMemoir, an NFT utility company by Beyond Imagination Technologies, has announced the launch of its blockchain-based solutions on Polygon in the Latin American market. 

According to an official release, BitMemoir is offering a blockchain-based solution for digital certificates that can be transferred to university personnel wallets. Reportedly, the company has collaborated with institutions such as Association of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean for Integration (AUALCPI). 

“We look forward to bringing our blockchain-based solutions to the Latin American market. Our solutions should help universities provide their students with digital certificates that are secure and transferable. We believe that this collaboration with AUALCPI, an association of 87 universities, will help us create an educational ecosystem in the Latin American market,” Nikhil Goyal, founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies and BitMemoir, said.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 13:17 IST

