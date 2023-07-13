Bitgets’ proof-of-reserves reaches about $1.44 billion

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned that its total proof-of-reserves ratio reached about 223%. On July 13, 2023, Bitget announced that its total reserve currently stands at about $1.44 billion and is spread across about 31 different cryptocurrency assets. It is expected that the reserve ratios for Bitcoin, Tether, Ether and USD Coin stand at 454%, 135%, 171% and 2,604%, respectively, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that “Bitget operates without relying on debt or users’ funds for its transactions or investments, and is proud to be debt free. Also, Bitget has no outstanding debts or liabilities and is not listed as a creditor for any recently bankrupt companies,” executive team, Bitget, explained.

It is expected that the money comes from profit through transaction fees, and returns through investments and acquisitions. Furthermore, the exchange is expected not to have external insurance for its users, however, it does operate a $300 million User Protection Fund that executives believe to function better than third-party insurance, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Supposedly, “This enables us to efficiently cover users’ assets without depending on external bureaucracy or policy changes,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

