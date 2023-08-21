scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Bitget to update its Know Your Customer requirements

The new KYC requirements will be implemented to protect user rights

Written by FE Digital Currency
Bitget is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange
Bitget is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange

Bitget, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, will be upgrading its Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for users. It is expected that this will enable users to go by the global regulatory guidelines.

Sources revealed that the new KYC requirements will be implemented to protect user rights and interests and shape a safe cryptocurrency trading environment. This is also expected to comply with regulatory requirements from different regulators, Cointelegraph added. 

BitGet is expected to implement its KYC verification requirements from September 2023. It is believed that this will be applicable only to newly registered users. Supposedly, the users will be required to complete level 1 KYC verification to access a variety of Bitget’s services, including deposits and exchange of cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

It is believed that from October, users who have not carried out the KYC verification process will be limited to withdrawals, cancel orders, redeem subscriptions and closing positions, among others. Furthermore, they will also be restricted from being able to create new trading orders, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

 Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 16:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS