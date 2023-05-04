Bitget to contribute $10 million for its corporate social responsibility project

On May 4, 2023, Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, commented that it would contribute about $10 million over five years for its corporate social responsibility project, stated Cointelegraph. The “Blockchain4Youth,” project will facilitate blockchain courses and certifications by collaborating with Bitget Academy and hosting campus lectures in partnership with other universities.

“The platform will also collaborate with other leading blockchain firms to incubate innovative projects by young entrepreneurs and host U30 (Under the age of 30) hackathons to identify the most promising ones,” a staff of Bitget commented further.

It is expected that Blockchain4Youth will hold campus-based interactions in universities in Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand. Along with this, the Bitget course will also be available, added Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn