scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bitget to contribute $10 million for its corporate social responsibility project

The “Blockchain4Youth,” project will facilitate blockchain courses and certifications

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
Going by sources, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange platform

On May 4, 2023, Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, commented that it would contribute about $10 million over five years for its corporate social responsibility project, stated Cointelegraph. The “Blockchain4Youth,” project will facilitate blockchain courses and certifications by collaborating with Bitget Academy and hosting campus lectures in partnership with other universities. 

“The platform will also collaborate with other leading blockchain firms to incubate innovative projects by young entrepreneurs and host U30 (Under the age of 30) hackathons to identify the most promising ones,” a staff of Bitget commented further. 

Also Read

It is expected that Blockchain4Youth will hold campus-based interactions in universities in Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand. Along with this, the Bitget course will also be available, added Cointelegraph. 
 (With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 18:44 IST

Stock Market