scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bitget reports around 46% of millennials own cryptocurrency 

Reportedly, 50% of Gen Z and millennials showed interest in crypto-based retirement funds

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange
Going by sources, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange

With insights from a survey report it has been founded that around 46% of millennials from countries such as the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Nigeria, holds cryptocurrencies, stated Cointelegraph. 

According to a research report published on April 28, 2023, by Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, dated between July 2022 and January 2023 included that around 46% of millennials owned cryptocurrencies, compared with 25% of Gen X, 21% of Gen Z and 8% of baby boomers, added Cointelegraph. 

As reported by a staff of Bitget, “By the beginning of the next decade, demographic processes may lead to a dramatic shift towards increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a higher proportion of younger generations continue to exhibit strong demand for crypto, despite the slowdown in population growth,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read

Sources revealed that a survey by Charles Schwab included that around 50% of Gen Z and millennials showed interest in crypto-based retirement funds, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-04-2023 at 17:47 IST

Stock Market