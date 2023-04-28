Bitget reports around 46% of millennials own cryptocurrency 

With insights from a survey report it has been founded that around 46% of millennials from countries such as the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Nigeria, holds cryptocurrencies, stated Cointelegraph.

According to a research report published on April 28, 2023, by Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, dated between July 2022 and January 2023 included that around 46% of millennials owned cryptocurrencies, compared with 25% of Gen X, 21% of Gen Z and 8% of baby boomers, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by a staff of Bitget, “By the beginning of the next decade, demographic processes may lead to a dramatic shift towards increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a higher proportion of younger generations continue to exhibit strong demand for crypto, despite the slowdown in population growth,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Sources revealed that a survey by Charles Schwab included that around 50% of Gen Z and millennials showed interest in crypto-based retirement funds, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn