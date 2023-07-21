Bitget partners with ClearTax to help users with crypto tax filings in India

Bitget, the world’s leading copy-trading exchange has announced its strategic partnership with ClearTax, a platform catering to diverse tax filings. The partnership between Bitget and ClearTax entails multiple community awareness activities. Bitget users can benefit from ClearTax’s specialized tax filing services at discounts and get access to its live chat desk 24X7 during the Income Tax Returns (ITR) season.

ClearTax will provide its tax experts to help Bitget users understand and comply with the complex crypto tax laws and regulations in India. ClearTax will also integrate its platform with Bitget to allow users to easily upload their crypto transaction data and generate their tax reports. The partnership between ClearTax and Bitget is a significant step forward in the adoption of cryptocurrency in India. It will help to ensure that users are compliant with the tax laws that apply to cryptocurrency, and it will make it easier for users to file their taxes.

“We are excited to partner with ClearTax to make crypto tax filing easier for our users in India,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. “ClearTax is a leading provider of tax filing services in India, and we believe that their expertise will be invaluable to our users. This partnership allows access to our users to file taxes quickly and easily.”

“At ClearTax, we relentlessly rely on the power of simplification. While our country is on a mission to digitize finances, investors have been shy of adopting crypto as an instrument of investment. So, when it comes to crypto taxation, there is considerable ambiguity. And that is where we step in. Through our platform, we’ve ensured that crypto taxation is no more a guesswork for investors. And through our collaboration with Bitget, we are empowering crypto investors so that they can file their crypto taxes unfettered,” said Avinash Polepally, Crypto Business Head, ClearTax.

The partnership between Bitget and ClearTax is a significant step forward in the adoption of cryptocurrency in India. It will help to ensure that users are compliant with the tax laws that apply to cryptocurrency, and it will make it easier for users to file their taxes.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn