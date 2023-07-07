Bitfinex recovers about $314,000 from 2016 hack

On July 6, 2023, Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it received about $312,219.71 in cash and 6.917 in Bitcoin Cash (BCH $284) from the United States Department of Homeland Security. It is believed that the addition was executed in collaboration with US Customs and Border Protection.

“This is part of Bitfinex’s ongoing efforts, working with law enforcement and other investigation agencies, to recover assets stolen from the exchange in August 2016. The US government continues to make progress in prosecuting individuals involved in the Bitfinex security breach and in seizing funds associated with the theft,” Cointelegraph added.

Also Read University of Tsukuba creates AI for cryptocurrency portfolio management

It is expected that the assets will be returned on a pro-rated basis to the users who suffered a loss during the 2016 Bitfinex hack. After the security breach, Bitfinex got Recovery Rights Tokens (RRTs) for about one dollar each. Reportedly, currently, there are about 30 million RRTs in circulation. After RRTs are redeemed with recovered assets, the remainder will be paid to Unus Sed Leo token holders (LEO $3.66), Bitfinex’s native token, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn