scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bitfinex recovers about $314,000 from 2016 hack

Reportedly, Bitfinex got Recovery Rights Tokens (RRTs) for about one dollar each

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange
Going by sources, Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange

On July 6, 2023, Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it received about $312,219.71 in cash and 6.917 in Bitcoin Cash (BCH $284) from the United States Department of Homeland Security. It is believed that the addition was executed in collaboration with US Customs and Border Protection.  

“This is part of Bitfinex’s ongoing efforts, working with law enforcement and other investigation agencies, to recover assets stolen from the exchange in August 2016. The US government continues to make progress in prosecuting individuals involved in the Bitfinex security breach and in seizing funds associated with the theft,” Cointelegraph added.

Also Read

It is expected that the assets will be returned on a pro-rated basis to the users who suffered a loss during the 2016 Bitfinex hack. After the security breach, Bitfinex got Recovery Rights Tokens (RRTs) for about one dollar each. Reportedly, currently, there are about 30 million RRTs in circulation. After RRTs are redeemed with recovered assets, the remainder will be paid to Unus Sed Leo token holders (LEO $3.66), Bitfinex’s native token, Cointelegraph concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 13:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS