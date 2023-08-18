BitExchange introduces XRP-linked trading 

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Digital Currency
BitExchange is a decentralised money-transferring platform
BitExchange,  a decentralised money-transferring platform, has introduced  XRP (XRP $0.49) linked options on its cryptocurrency derivatives platform. With insights from an announcement made on August 17, 2023, by the exchange, the initiative might enable users to get XRP options trading without the need for cryptocurrency ownership, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the users will be provided with derivative agreements. It is believed this can allow purchasing or selling the assets at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Supposedly, the users will also get call options to grant the buying right,  Cointelegraph added.

“We’re excited to be among the early platforms offering XRP options trading to institutional and retail traders, providing both long and short options trading opportunities,” Justin Buitendam,  global head of institutional sales, BitExchange, concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 10:40 IST

