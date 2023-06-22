Bitcoin Policy Institute disagrees with the ‘limited adoption problem’ papers

According to Cointelegraph, the research team of Bitcoin Policy Institute, a non-profit think tank, disagreed with the conclusion that Bitcoin has an intrinsic scaling problem and can lead to limited adoption in the future. It is expected that this conclusion was made for the research paper made in 2022.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s researchers, mentioned that the original paper, named “Bitcoin’s Limited Adoption Problem,” has been predicated on three wrong speculations, Cointelegraph added.

“Hinzen, John, and Salah argue that the design of the Bitcoin protocol results in a negative network effect. […] This is an interesting theoretical result, but rests on faulty assumptions about how bitcoin actually works,” the researchers explained.

Also Read CleanSpark spends about $9.3 million on two Bitcoin mines

Furthermore, the institute team believes that the original paper’s authors are “tilting at windmills” because Bitcoin “scales through off-chain payments, not by increasing throughput at the base layer. Off-chain protocols afford more scalability precisely because they do not require consensus of the entire network,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn