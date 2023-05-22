scorecardresearch
Bitcoin is expected to rule the crypto market by the end of 2023

Reportedly, a misconception is there related to the scaling and function of Bitcoin

Experts believe Bitcoin can be able to provide a safe and well-planned solution
As per Fedi’s CEO, Bitcoin is expected to lead the cryptocurrency market by the end of 2023, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the superiority of Bitcoin “is going to be clear” from every perspective. 

During the Bitcoin event 2023, held in Miami, Obi Nwosu, co-founder, CEO, Fedi, a Bitcoin community custody protocol that offers alternative solutions who don’t trust centralized exchanges, mentioned that it is “increasingly hard to deny that Bitcoin has the fastest, cheapest, easiest, most decentralized and secure” ecosystem, Cointelegraph added. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Nwosu explained that it is “increasingly obvious” that Bitcoin can be able to provide a safe and well-planned solution. It can include creating a decentralized social media network, empowering local groups and improving functionality among others. 

Furthermore, he also added that a misconception is there related to the scaling and function of Bitcoin but the “reality is” improvements are being made “incredibly fast,”. It is believed that solutions are being developed “that are correct the first time,” Nwosu told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

