scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bitcoin investors believe Ethereum may boost crypto adoption

Reportedly, Ethereum doesn’t have the biggest market cap compared to Bitcoin

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Roger Ver is a Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin cash advocate
Going by sources, Roger Ver is a Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin cash advocate

Roger Ver, a Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin cash advocate, mentioned that Ethereum can increase the number of crypto users, stated Cointelgraph. 

Sources revealed on May 31, 2023,  in the Show Me The Crypto, podcast, “Even though Ethereum doesn’t have the biggest market cap compared to Bitcoin, I think Ethereum is the front-runner in terms of driving worldwide adoption.” Ver mentioned.

As per Cointelegraph, Ver explained that  the increase  of Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible (EVM) blockchains and layer-2 scaling solutions such as Polygon (MATIC $0.8855) will help to reduce the load from the main chain.

Also Read
Experts believe, the current trends of AI in blockchain could be the use of smart contracts in payment systems
Also Read

It is believed that arguements over using smart contracts and shifting from the idea of blockchains being used as currency or for storing value made Buterin to develop Ethereum. Furthermore, “All of that would have been built on top of Bitcoin if not for the scaling civil war that happened. These Bitcoin core developers hate Vitalik, and they basically drove him from the project to go and create Ethereum, and more power to him for that,” Ver told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 17:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market