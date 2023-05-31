Bitcoin investors believe Ethereum may boost crypto adoption

Roger Ver, a Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin cash advocate, mentioned that Ethereum can increase the number of crypto users, stated Cointelgraph.

Sources revealed on May 31, 2023, in the Show Me The Crypto, podcast, “Even though Ethereum doesn’t have the biggest market cap compared to Bitcoin, I think Ethereum is the front-runner in terms of driving worldwide adoption.” Ver mentioned.

As per Cointelegraph, Ver explained that the increase of Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible (EVM) blockchains and layer-2 scaling solutions such as Polygon (MATIC $0.8855) will help to reduce the load from the main chain.

It is believed that arguements over using smart contracts and shifting from the idea of blockchains being used as currency or for storing value made Buterin to develop Ethereum. Furthermore, “All of that would have been built on top of Bitcoin if not for the scaling civil war that happened. These Bitcoin core developers hate Vitalik, and they basically drove him from the project to go and create Ethereum, and more power to him for that,” Ver told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

