Bitcoin enthusiast launch chatbot with inspiration from Satoshi Nakamoto

As reported by Cointelegraph, after the disappearance of Satoshi Nakamoto two artificial intelligence enthusiasts are looking for a way to chat with the Bitcoin creator.

Sources revealed on May 31, 20223, Pierre Corbin, co-organizer, Bitcoin FilmFest, and Hugo Ferrer, co-developer of chatbot’s, launched “Talk2Satoshi”, an artificial intelligence chatbot which can answer questions about Bitcoin and economics just like the way it would have come from Nakamoto, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the model is OpenAI’s ChatGPT which has been trained through Nakamoto’s public emails and forum posts. It also includes other sources such as Saifedean Ammous’ book ‘The Bitcoin Standard’, Jeff Booth’s book ‘The Price of Tomorrow’ and Corbin’s film ‘The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin’ among others, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Corbin explains the bot is to show that AI tools could be used in education. The model can create competent responses to any queries related to Bitcoin such as how it works and how its mined, along with explaining the aspects of the network such as satoshis, Cointelegraph concluded.

