Bitcoin-based GoSats introduces its Independence Day benefits’ package for users 

GoSats, a Bitcoin rewards company, has announced the GoSats Freedom Fest, an Independence Day campaign aiming to introduce more people to the world of Bitcoin rewards. This campaign promises to offer users convenience, savings, and entertainment, all in one package.

According to an official release, this campaign is designed to coincide with the Independence Day celebrations, and introduces the GoSats Elite Card. During the campaign period, which would span from August 11-15, 2023, participants should have the opportunity to reap rewards.

Reportedly, users who purchase the GoSats Elite Card within the campaign duration and complete their KYC within seven days will receive free access to a Times Prime membership. From what it’s understood, the membership will unlock access to premium benefits, including exclusive deals and premium entertainment content. Additionally, users across the board, both new and existing, can avail themselves of a one-time discount of Rs 77 on voucher purchases throughout the campaign period.

“At GoSats, our vision is to help earn Bitcoin. I believe our Independence Day campaign is a reflection of this and showcases our aim to enhance user experiences and offer value. We are looking forward to pushing boundaries in the Bitcoin sector,” Roshan Aslam, co-founder and CEO, GoSats, said.

