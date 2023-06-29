scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Binance’s European banking partner to withdraw support

Reportedly, the crypto exchange will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals

Written by Reuters
Updated:
It’s believed that Binance had tied up with Paysafe last year
It’s believed that Binance had tied up with Paysafe last year

Binance’s European banking partner Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

The crypto exchange will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner — Paysafe — will no longer be providing these services to Binance users, the report said, citing Binance’s spokesperson. Binance typically accesses SEPA via payment intermediaries.

Paysafe and Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read
Also Read

The report comes as Binance faces scrutiny from regulators keen to clamp down on money laundering. Earlier this month, Binance and its U.S. affiliate had entered an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure U.S. customer assets remain within the country until a sweeping lawsuit filed by the regulatory agency is resolved.

Binance had tied up with Paysafe last year so that its users could deposit sterling via Faster Payments, a network that oversees payments and bank account transfers in Britain.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 11:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS