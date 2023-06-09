scorecardresearch
Binance.US suspends USD deposits, pausing fiat withdrawal channels

Reportedly, US regulators have supported freezing Binance assets

Written by Reuters
US SEC's take on cryptocurrency is "extremely aggressive and intimidating”
Binance.US said on Thursday the company is suspending USD deposits while notifying customers that their banking partners are preparing to pause fiat (USD) withdrawal channels as early as June 13.

The move comes as the U.S. financial regulators supported a freeze on Binance’s assets earlier in the day. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s take on cryptocurrency is “extremely aggressive and intimidating, Binance.US said in a tweet, adding that it has created challenges between the exchange and its banking partners.

Trading, staking, deposits and withdrawals in crypto would remain fully operational, Binance.US said in a notice to its customers.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 09:10 IST

