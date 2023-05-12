scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Binance.US explores ways to cut founder Zhao’s majority stake – report

Reportedly, Zhao has been trying to sell certain stake since last summer

Written by Reuters
It’s believed that Zhao was named in the CFTC lawsuit
It’s believed that Zhao was named in the CFTC lawsuit

Binance.US and Changpeng Zhao, the crypto exchange’s founder and majority owner, have been exploring ways to reduce his stake in the company, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Zhao, who is also the CEO of Binance – the world’s biggest crypto exchange, has been trying to sell at least some of his stake since last summer, the report said. In March, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance and its CEO Zhao for operating what the regulator alleged was an “illegal” exchange and a “sham” compliance program.

The CFTC sued Binance, its former top compliance executive and Zhao with “willful evasion” of U.S. law, “while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit.” Since then, Binance.US leaders have discussed how reducing Zhao’s stake might help improve the company’s standing in the eyes of U.S. regulators, the report added.

Also Read

Binance.US executives worry that because Zhao was named in the CFTC lawsuit, the company may not be able to acquire certain regulatory licenses that it wants to have in the U.S. as long as he is the majority owner, the report added.

Also Read

Binance.US did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 11:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market