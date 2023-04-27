Binance unveils its AI-backed educational feature to provide blockchain-based education

Binance Academy, a Web3.0 education platform by Binance, a crypto exchange, has launched Binance Sensei, an AI-driven learning tool for free education on Web3.0, blockchain, and crypto.

According to an official release, the new tool enables users to access knowledge available on Binance Academy. All users have to do is enter keywords or questions in the chat window. Binance Sensei should provide users with a response sourced from Binance Academy’s collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other sources. Reportedly, powered by ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver information. Using this tool, people are expected to be able to navigate through the educational materials offered by Binance Academy.



“We look forward to launching Binance Sensei, a product with the potential to improve access to localised blockchain education for everyone. At Binance, we are committed to increasing the quality of Web3.0 and blockchain education for everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. With this tool, users can now explore Binance Academy’s array of educational resources,” Leon Foong, head of APAC, Binance, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn