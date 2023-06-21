scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Binance to introduce Lightning Network on its platform

Reportedly, the increased blockage of the network occurred due to the surge in BRC-20 transactions

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange

On June 20, 2023, Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned that it had entered the Bitcoin Lightning Network, stated Cointelegraph. This step is believed to be taken to add withdrawal and deposit systems.

“Binance is working to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network for deposits and withdrawals. Some eagle-eyed users spotted our new lightning nodes recently. Yes – that’s us! However, there’s still more tech work to be done. We’ll update once Lightning is fully integrated,” Binance tweeted. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Binance announced their ongoing initiatives to start BTC Lightning Network withdrawals. Supposedly, the increased blockage occurred due to the surge in BRC-20 transactions, due to the popularity of memecoins which also contributed to this incident.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the Lightning Network may help to increase the speed, scalability and privacy of Bitcoin exchange, eventually making microtransactions easier along with reducing fees and blockage on the main network, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 13:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS