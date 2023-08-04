Binance to add 22 new collateral assets for its loan services 

According to an announcement made on August 4, 2023, Binance, a crypto exchange, will be adding about 22 new loanable and collateral assets to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan service, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Binance has disclosed several new collateral assets, including Shiba Inu (SHIB $0.000009), Compound (COMP $56.48) and Theta (THETA $0.76). This development is expected to have fueled speculation about the potential listing of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) tokens on Binance, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that Binance has expanded its Flexible Loan service by including eight new loanable assets. Supposedly, its VIP Loan service has been expanded with six new loanable assets, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Binance is considering the listing of the BONE token, and its potential inclusion is contingent upon the upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

