Binance recruits OKX’s former marketing executive Rachel Conlan

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has tapped Rachel Conlan, former global head of brand and partnerships, OKX, as the organisation’s vice-president of global marketing. It’s believed that Conlan will lead Binance’s marketing and brand campaigns worldwide.

According to an official release, Conlan will report to Yi He and oversee the organisation’s regional and global marketers globally. Reportedly, Conlan will also drive the company’s brand partnerships and entertainment properties, which include Cristiano Ronaldo, The Weeknd, Alpine Formula 1, Khaby Lame, a social media influencer, among others.

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with Binance. I intend to collaborate with the team, and together, we aim to enlighten and align with our leadership to fulfil our mission of ushering a billion users into this industry,” Conlan said.

