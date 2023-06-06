scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Binance recruits OKX’s former marketing executive Rachel Conlan

According to an official release, Conlan will oversee the organisation’s regional and global marketers

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Binance’s official website, it’s a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider
Going by Binance’s official website, it’s a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has tapped Rachel Conlan, former global head of brand and partnerships, OKX, as the organisation’s vice-president of global marketing. It’s believed that Conlan will lead Binance’s marketing and brand campaigns worldwide.

According to an official release, Conlan will report to Yi He and oversee the organisation’s regional and global marketers globally. Reportedly, Conlan will also drive the company’s brand partnerships and entertainment properties, which include Cristiano Ronaldo, The Weeknd, Alpine Formula 1, Khaby Lame, a social media influencer, among others.

Also Read

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with Binance. I intend to collaborate with the team, and together, we aim to enlighten and align with our leadership to fulfil our mission of ushering a billion users into this industry,” Conlan said. 

Also Read

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 12:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market