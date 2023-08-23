scorecardresearch
Binance Labs to invest in Zero-knowledge-proof technology

Binance’s venture capital arm announced its investment in Delphinus Lab’s

Written by FE Digital Currency
Zero-knowledge-proof technology is believed to continue to gain interest and investment as Binance Labs, a crypto exchange, becomes the first firm to invest in ZK-proof-powered infrastructure. It is believed that the infrastructure is created by Delphinus Lab, stated Cointelegraph.

Binance’s venture capital arm is expected to have announced its investment in Delphinus Lab’s zero-knowledge WebAssembly (zk-WASM) virtual machine. Supposedly, the zk-WASM is an open-source virtual machine which can support ZK computation and application software development kits, Cointelegraph added.

“Our zkWASM Hub introduces a streamlined multi-chain execution layer for developers to easily deploy and manage their WASM-backed apps in a dynamic rollup environment,” Sinka Gao, founder, CEO, Delphinus Lab, explained.

Sources revealed that the investment will be for improving innovative technology and critical infrastructure to power new sectors. Furthermore, this includes modular blockchain, liquid staking decentralised finance protocols and ZK-proof solutions, among others, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 10:10 IST

