Binance completes addition of Bitcoin on its Lightning Network

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned that it has completed adding Bitcoin (BTC) to its Lightning Network. It is expected that this would enable the use of a layer-2 scaling solution for Bitcoin exchanges and deposits, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that, on July 17, 2023, “Binance has completed the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) on the Lightning Network and deposits and withdrawals are now open,” Binance tweeted.

It is believed that earlier Binance had given a clue about the inclusion of the Lightning Network in May 2023. Supposedly, this took place after it had to discontinue BTC withdrawals temporarily, due to a large number of pending transactions caused by the surge of Ordinals inscriptions, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly, Binance later announced that it will onboard the Lightning Network on June 20, 2023, after users identified Binance’s own Lightning nodes. Furthermore, The Lightning Network is expected to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cost-friendly by enabling users to create off-chain transaction channels, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

