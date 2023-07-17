scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Binance completes addition of Bitcoin on its Lightning Network

Reportedly, Lightning Network is expected to make Bitcoin transactions faster

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned that it has completed adding Bitcoin (BTC) to its Lightning Network. It is expected that this would enable the use of a layer-2 scaling solution for Bitcoin exchanges and deposits, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that, on July 17, 2023, “Binance has completed the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) on the Lightning Network and deposits and withdrawals are now open,” Binance tweeted.

It is believed that earlier Binance had given a clue about the inclusion of the Lightning Network in May 2023. Supposedly, this took place after it had to discontinue BTC withdrawals temporarily, due to a large number of pending transactions caused by the surge of Ordinals inscriptions, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read
Also Read

Reportedly, Binance later announced that it will onboard the Lightning Network on June 20, 2023, after users identified Binance’s own Lightning nodes. Furthermore, The Lightning Network is expected to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cost-friendly by enabling users to create off-chain transaction channels, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 09:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS