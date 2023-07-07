scorecardresearch
Binance chief strategy officer quits – tweet

Binance’s Patrick Hillmann had joined the exchange in 2021

Written by Reuters
Last month, US regulators sued Binance
Binance’s Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann has quit the cryptocurrency exchange, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Last month, US regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a “web of deception” and filed 13 charges in a federal court in Washington D.C. Binance has said it would defend itself “vigorously.”

“It’s true that I am leaving Binance,” Hillmann said in a tweet, adding that he was doing so on good terms. Hillmann had joined the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in 2021 and became the chief strategy officer in October last year.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 15:43 IST

