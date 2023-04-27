Binance CEO disagrees with Bloomberg’s current finance-rich list

As per reports, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO, Binance, holds a less net worth than said by some mainstream media, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on April 27, 2023, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, tweeted that Bloomberg’s current finance-rich list has included wrong information about his wealth.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Bloomberg’s rich list included that CZ has an estimated net worth of about $28.2 billion.

It is believed that CZ’s tweet has helped to mark the loopholes in the way of reporting by mainstream media. The executive has always disagreed with the information given by mainstream sources such as Forbes and Bloomberg and identified those reports as FUD, or fear, uncertainty and doubt, Cointelegraph concluded.

