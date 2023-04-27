scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Binance CEO disagrees with Bloomberg’s current finance-rich list

Reportedly, CZ’s tweet has helped to identify loopholes in the mainstream media reporting

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
Going by sources, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform

As per reports, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO, Binance, holds a less net worth than said by some mainstream media, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that on April 27, 2023, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, tweeted that Bloomberg’s current finance-rich list has included wrong information about his wealth.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Bloomberg’s rich list included that CZ has an estimated net worth of about $28.2 billion. 

Also Read

It is believed that CZ’s tweet has helped to mark the loopholes in the way of reporting by mainstream media. The executive has always disagreed with the information given by mainstream sources such as Forbes and Bloomberg and identified those reports as FUD, or fear, uncertainty and doubt, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 21:40 IST

Stock Market