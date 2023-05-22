Binance celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day through pizza design-based tasks for users

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating the 13th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day.

According to an official release, Binance is tying up with the community members to make their own pizza complete with their own ‘BTC’ toppings logo. Reportedly, vloggers and influencers should be posting their creations on social media.

Sources suggest that the community has been invited to celebrate pizza day on social media and Binance application. Participants who share their Binance-themed pizzas using #BinancePizza or complete tasks to collect all pizza flavours on Binance application can get a chance to win crypto equivalent of a year’s supply of pizza. Online celebrations are expected to continue, as Binance should host a virtual live meet-up with attendance of CZ on May 22, 2023.

“At Binance, we believe in the importance of adoption, and we look forward to creating use cases for crypto. As more people recognise the value and potential of blockchain and crypto, our community can grow, and we can continue to build our industry,” Yi He, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Binance, said.

