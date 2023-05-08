Binance breaks the United States sanctions: Report

Bloomberg reported on May 5, 2023, that Binance, a cryptocurrency platform, is being investigated by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) national security division for allowing Russians to use the cryptocurrency exchange in violation of U.S. sanctions, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, no complaint has been made against the company.

Five unknown sources commented that the national security investigation is executed by a criminal division. It is expected that Binance is accused of several charges in the United States including DOJ inquiry into Anti-Money Laundering (AML) violations, added Cointelegraph.

“The Justice Department is investigating whether Binance was used illegally to let Russians skirt US sanctions and move money through the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange” Bloomberg tweeted.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the company did not provide any reply but it commented that it goes by the U.S. and international sanctions. Furthermore, “Our policy imposes a zero-tolerance approach to double registrations, anonymous identities, and obscure sources of money,” Binance commented, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

