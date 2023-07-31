scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Before suing Coinbase, SEC asked it to trade only in Bitcoin 

The SEC told that its enforcement division did not make requests for “companies to delist crypto assets”

Written by Reuters
Reportedly, crypto companies say the SEC rules are unclear
Reportedly, crypto companies say the SEC rules are unclear

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin before suing the cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing CEO Brian Armstrong.

“We really didn’t have a choice at that point. Delisting every asset other than bitcoin, which by the way is not what the law says, would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US,” Armstrong told the FT. “It kind of made it an easy choice …  let’s go to court and find out what the court says,” he added. The SEC had accused Coinbase of operating illegally because it failed to register as an exchange. It also alleged that Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.

Also Read

The SEC told FT that its enforcement division did not make formal requests for “companies to delist crypto assets”. “In the course of an investigation, the staff may share its own view as to what conduct may raise questions for the commission under the securities laws,” FT said, citing the SEC. The regulator sued Binance in June, with both civil cases part of SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s push to assert jurisdiction over the crypto industry.

Also Read

Gensler has labeled the crypto industry a “Wild West” that has undermined investor trust in the US capital markets. Crypto companies say the SEC rules are unclear, and that the agency is overreaching by trying to regulate them. The SEC and Coinbase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 12:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS