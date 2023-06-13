scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bank of China to circulate about 200 million Chinese Yuan for blockchain security purposes

Reportedly, earlier Hong Kong had started giving access to crypto exchange for retail users

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, BOC International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of the Bank of China
Going by sources, BOC International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of the Bank of China

On June 12, 2023, BOC International Holdings Limited (BOCI), a subsidiary of the Bank of China, mentioned that it would circulate about 200 million Chinese yuan ($28 million), stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that their worth is equal to the digitally structured notes present on the Ethereum blockchain. 

“Working together with UBS, an Investment banking platform, we are driving the simplification of digital asset markets and products, for customers in Asia Pacific through the development of blockchain-based digital structured products, designed specifically for customers in Asia Pacific,” Ying Wang, deputy CEO, BOCI, explained.

Sources revealed that UBS, an Investment banking platform, had also increased their tokenisation among other products, fixed income and repo financing. Supposedly, UBS had issued a $50 million tokenised fixed-rate note in December 2022 following the  English and Swiss law and  digitised on a legal blockchain, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read
Also Read
Tether adds stablecoins worth about one million dollars to its Ethereum blockchain

Furthermore, Hong Kong had started giving access to crypto exchange for retail users on June 1, 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 13:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market