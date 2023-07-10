scorecardresearch
Bank for International Settlements introduces new policies to protect CBDC

Reportedly, smart contract hacks have led to the loss of some CBDC in DeFi

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bank for International Settlements is a financial institution
On July 7, 2023, Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a  constituent central bank-based  financial institution, introduced a framework for defending central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) against cybersecurity threats, stated Cointelegraph.

I t is believed, “Recent examples of smart contract hacks, which have led to the loss of a significant amount of value in DeFi, serve as an example of the potential security risks CBDC systems could face,” Bank for International Settlements explained.

Sources revealed that “To organise the control objectives that have been identified and adapted for CBDC systems, this framework […] has seven steps: Prepare, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover and Adapt,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, in order to execute the framework, BIS plans to incorporate a central bank senior leadership and board, a chief security officer, information technology, security and stakeholders team, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 11:45 IST

