Back to the Future: Understand RobotEra’s role in shaping the metaverse and robotic era

With metaverse expected to correlate physical and digital worlds, users seem to be exploring various means to maximise return on investment (ROI). It’s believed that RobotEra, a metaverse experience for play-to-earn (P2E) landscape, has caught the attention of investors to be a developmental element of Web3.0 gaming.

According to LinkedIn, a social media platform, RobotEra’s TARO token should be priced at $0.032 by 2023 end’s final presale, with the token expected to hit $0.75 in 2024 which could even be one dollar. For 2025, TARO token has been backed to be valued at $1.2. “I believe RobotEra is the metaverse-focused NFT project that is catching the attention of crypto and gaming enthusiasts. It lets TARO holders build games and NFTs within the RobotEra ecosystem and get rewarded for it,” Kumar Gaurav, founder and CEO, Cashaa, a blockchain company, told FE Blockchain.

Market reports have shown that RobotEra’s TARO staking can shape into a monetisation scheme. As stated by DeFi Planet, a DeFi-based digital platform, TARO tokens help to conduct transactions on the metaverse, allowing users to get benefits such as buying and selling virtual real estate, host events, trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), handle virtual lands, among others. Reportedly, experts have backed RobotEra on account of reasons such as accessibility to P2E features, decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) governance, and the metaverse’s affordability. From what it’s understood, investors aiming for long-term RobotEra-backed investments can buy around 270 million TARO tokens through three presale rounds.

“I think RobotEra has transformed the way fantasy sports are played and experienced. Online platforms and mobile applications reportedly provide users with access to their fantasy teams, allowing them to make changes and participate in real-time competitions,” Rohit Bansal, founder, Super4, an online sports gaming application, mentioned.

Sources have shown that in Q4, 2022, RobotEra introduced TARO tokens’ private sale with it getting listed on exchanges. During the same period, RobotEra NFTs minting began, which became available for trading in third-party markets. Moreover, it is predicted that RobotEra can turn into the next Sandox, a metaverse game which permits monetisation through sale of gaming experiences. Throughout first three quarters of 2023, RobotEra plans to unveil additional gameplay features, create an alpha metaverse galaxy, and develop a new experience facility.

“While RobotEra has potential to enhance gaming experiences, it requires technological and financial barriers. Until then, hefty games should continue to dominate the gaming industry, captivating players with their worlds and gameplay,” Yash Pariani, founder and CEO, House of Gaming, an Esports-based company, concluded.

