As Golteum tokens take off, does the future reside in NFT trading 

Web3.0 and cryptocurrencies seem to correlate with each other because of the decentralisation factor. Nowadays, Web3.0 platforms are reportedly allowing cryptocurrency-based trading practices. In that context, Golteum (GLTM), a Web3.0 asset trading platform, has come to the limelight as it allows tokenisation of precious metals and other cryptocurrency-based opportunities. “I believe GLTM is a multi-asset Web3.0 platform that is revolutionising tokenised precious metals and offering rewarding opportunities in crypto trading. GLTM tokens can serve as a store of value,” Alankar Saxena, co-founder and CTO, Mudrex, a crypto-investing platform, told FE Blockchain.

According to Level39, a technological community, a GLTM token depicts 1:1 ownership with regard to one gram of physical Gold, among others, as it helps to create a tangible worth. From what it’s understood, GLTM intends to ensure growth of global decentralised finance (DeFi) landscape. It is further believed that GLTM provide benefits such as yield farming, real-world asset-backed staking, reduced trading and subscription costs, entrance to special events, among others. Built on Ethereum, GLTM’s utilisation of the blockchain’s ERC-1155 token standard can create more investment opportunities.

As it stands, GLTM will be going ahead with the second phase of its presale round. Sources suggest that Stage 1 of the presale round sold 32,500,000 tokens at $0.0074 per token. For Stage two of the presale round, GLTM has offered 55,000,000 tokens at $0.012 per token. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm, expects the cryptocurrency market to clock $16 trillion by 2030. Experts believe that GLTM can pave the way for investors to enter the anticipated market.

“I think ongoing presale of GLTM tokens allow early investors to jump in. It gives access to potential rewards and discounts for using GLTM tokens, and the opportunity to stake GLTM tokens for returns,” Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned.

Moreover, GLTM’s association with Chainlink BUILD program can help inculcate more features to the Web3.0 platform, such as smart contract expansion, data oracles, among others. Reportedly, Chainlink will have a four percent stake in GLTM’s total token distribution, which can also be an income stream for Chainlink stakeholders. Moreover, experts suggest that GLTM’s future will depend on these partnerships, along with listings on platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. “I think that Golteum’s success will depend on whether it provides crypto investment applications. Ultimately, focus on fundamentals and driving value for customers are expected to be key,” Pratik Gauri, founder and CEO, 5ire, a blockchain-based platform, concluded.

