ARK Invest buys another share of Coinbase worth $8.5 million

ARK Invest, an investment management company, founded by Cathie Wood, an investor, has again bought shares of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, stated Cointelegraph.

As per reports from Cointelegraph, on May 1, 2023, ARK bought about 129,604 shares of Coinbase for their exchange-traded fund (ETF) and an investor has notified about it.

It is expected that ARK bought about 23,456 Coinbase shares for its Next Generation Internet ETF and 15,809 for its Fintech Innovation ETF. Moreover, it bought a total share of about 168,869 shares of Coinbase, which can cost around $8.5 million, added Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that ARK acquired about 50% share of Coinbase in April 2023. Furthermore, the total share bought is about 304,300 shares worth $17.5 million, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Blockchain-backed MOI BIT receives selection at National CoE 12th Incubation Round

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn