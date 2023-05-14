scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Arbitrum to acquire over 3,350 Ethereum as transaction fees revenue

Reportedly, Arbitrum’s users paid $387,423 as fees over the last seven days

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, the price of sharing ETH on Arbitrum is about alt=
Going by sources, the price of sharing ETH on Arbitrum is about $0.25

On May 9, 2023, Arbitrum, an Ethereum-based layer-2-blockchain, tweeted that it will share Ether with its decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), which has a worth of about $6.2 million, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that ARB owners need to collect the rewards.

Sources revealed that the funds acquired will include the extra revenue made from the transactions made through the network and will also include the base fees. It is expected that about 3,352 ETH will be collected by its DAO, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the price of sharing ETH on Arbitrum is about $0.25 and exchanging tokens is about $0.68. Reportedly, Arbitrum’s users paid $387,423 as fees over the last seven days, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read
Also Read

Arbitrum has mentioned that this new strategy will “align community incentives and give ARB a purpose beyond a worthless governance token.” Furthermore, only a few supported this statement and some noted that this step might identify ARB tokens may serve for security purposes, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 18:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market