scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

April’s crypto exploits amount to $103 million

Reportedly, Merlin DEX lost about $2.7 million

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, CertiK is a crypto security and auditing platform
Going by sources, CertiK is a crypto security and auditing platform

According to reports, the rate of crypto exploits, exit scams and flash loan attacks saw a rise in the month of April with funds stolen from investors and crypto funds amounting to about $103 million, stated Coinelegraph. 

On April 30, 2023, CertiK, a crypto security and auditing platform, posted that the total funds lost amounted to $103.7 million, eventually amounting to a loss of about $429.7 million, added Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that the top scam for the month took place in Merlin DEX which lost about $2.7 million. With insights from CertiK, on April 26, 2023, it identified a “potential private key management issue” at the exchange. 

Also Read

Reportedly, this scam took place after Certik audited its protocol that warned about centralization issues. Furthermore, CertiK introduced a plan to compensate in which the scammer was made to return about 80% of the stolen funds and about 20% white hat bounty was offered, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-05-2023 at 16:43 IST

Stock Market