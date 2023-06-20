Anurag Arjun talks about ZK-rollups need for data availability 

According to Cointelegraph, Zero-knowledge proof is expected to be a advancement in blockchain technology, but streamlined data needs to be available in order to unlock its full potential.

With insights from an interview with Cointelegraph, Anurag Arjun, co-founder, Polygon and Avail, a blockchain data availability protocol, mentioned that the availability of data for ZK-rollups is important.

“If the execution is being scaled by layer 2s or rollups, the base layer then doesn’t have to worry about execution. They now have to optimize on things that they are used for, which is data availability,” Arjun explained.

“It changes the whole landscape.You no longer need these very heavy execution engines or validator run systems because you have ZKs that provide absolute execution proof guarantee. The only other thing that you require is data availability,” Arjun explained adding that the importance of data availability for ZK-proofs is that this provides proof of a transaction or network state without revealing the data itself, Cointelegraph concluded.

