AnubisDAO’s stolen funds gets distributed through Tornado Cash

    Written by FE Digital Currency
    Updated:
    According to Cointelegraph, after two years of AnubisDAO, a dog-inspired decentralised finance (DeFi) project, being rug-pulled for about $60 million in Ether (ETH $1,899), the stolen funds are expected to be transferred away using Tornado Cash.

    Sources revealed that on October 2021, AnubisDAO raised about 13,556 ETH from cryptocurrency investors owing to the predated Dogecoin (DOGE $0.07) trend. It is expected that after 20 hours into the investment, the funds were transferred to a different address, which eventually resulted in an instant loss for the investors, Cointelegraph added.

    Supposedly, two years later, between July 15 and 16, the illegal funds were moved through Tornado Cash, a decentralised protocol,  which allows private transactions. The person or persons in possession are expected to divide about 13,556 ETH and moved the funds into 100 ETH transactions, Cointelegraph highlighted.

    Furthermore, investors are advised to do detailed research about a project and its founders before making any investment, Cointelegraph concluded.

    (With insights from Cointelegraph)

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:00 IST

