scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Anthropic collects $100 million from South Korea 

The collaboration could help to develop a multilingual LLM

Written by FE Digital Currency
Anthropic is an Artificial intelligence (AI) developer
Anthropic is an Artificial intelligence (AI) developer

On August 13, 2023, Anthropic, an Artificial intelligence (AI) developer, announced that it received an additional $100 million in investment from SK Telecom, a South Korean telecommunications giant, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from the announcement, the investment comes after a collaboration between the two companies. It is expected that the collaboration could help to develop a multilingual large language model (LLM) for the Telco AI Platform, Cointelegraph added.

“We see industry-specific LLMs as having high potential to create safer and more reliable deployments of AI technology,”  Dario Amodei, co-founder, CEO, Anthropic, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the organization also expects to work together to help “fine tune” Anthropic’s latest model Claude 2, which was launched on July 11, 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 17:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS