Anthropic collects $100 million from South Korea 

On August 13, 2023, Anthropic, an Artificial intelligence (AI) developer, announced that it received an additional $100 million in investment from SK Telecom, a South Korean telecommunications giant, stated Cointelegraph.
With insights from the announcement, the investment comes after a collaboration between the two companies. It is expected that the collaboration could help to develop a multilingual large language model (LLM) for the Telco AI Platform, Cointelegraph added.
“We see industry-specific LLMs as having high potential to create safer and more reliable deployments of AI technology,” Dario Amodei, co-founder, CEO, Anthropic, explained.
Furthermore, the organization also expects to work together to help “fine tune” Anthropic’s latest model Claude 2, which was launched on July 11, 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.
