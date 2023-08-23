Anonymous Bitcoin wallet becomes the third-largest holder

According to Cointelegraph, an unknown Bitcoin wallet made it to the third-largest holder of Bitcoin (BTC 26,032) in just over three months. It is believed that some theories are being made about its owner.

With insights from BitInfoCharts, a crypto statistics platform, initially, the wallet address received Bitcoin on March 8, 2023. During the next three months and two weeks, the wallet is supposed to have collected about 118,000 BTC, which is worth about $3.08 billion at current prices.

Sources revealed that it might be a crypto exchange moving funds, while some members of Crypto Twitter have mentioned that BlackRock can also be the prime suspect, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read Liminal unveils its Vaults Android application for Web3.0 platforms

Furthermore, it is believed that the theory is not based on any solid evidence, however, others are supporting it by posting pictures of a large black rock, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn