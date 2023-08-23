scorecardresearch
Anonymous Bitcoin wallet becomes the third-largest holder

The wallet is supposed to have collected about 118,000 BTC

Written by FE Digital Currency
BitInfoCharts is a crypto statistics platform
BitInfoCharts is a crypto statistics platform

According to Cointelegraph, an unknown Bitcoin wallet made it to the third-largest holder of Bitcoin (BTC 26,032) in just over three months. It is believed that some theories are being made about its owner.

With insights from BitInfoCharts, a crypto statistics platform, initially, the wallet address received Bitcoin on March 8, 2023. During the next three months and two weeks, the wallet is supposed to have collected about 118,000 BTC, which is worth about $3.08 billion at current prices. 

Sources revealed that it might be a crypto exchange moving funds, while some members of Crypto Twitter have mentioned that BlackRock can also be the prime suspect, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, it is believed that the theory is not based on any solid evidence, however, others are supporting it by posting pictures of a large black rock, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 09:10 IST

