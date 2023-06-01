scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Anoma Foundation raises about $25 million to fund blockchain trends

Reportedly, the new technology can develop decentralized applications (DApps) and services

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Anoma Foundation is a Swiss-based, non-profit association
Going by sources, Anoma Foundation is a Swiss-based, non-profit association

As reported by Cointelegraph,  Anoma Foundation, a Swiss-based, non-profit association, made a significant funding boost to continue developing and researching its third-generation blockchain architecture.

It is believed that the third fundraising round has collected about $25 million for the organisation, for creating a generalized intent-centric blockchain architecture. Supposedly, this technology will allow the development of decentralized applications (DApps) and services, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and blockchain protocols, among others. 

Sources revealed that the fundraising round will support ongoing development and research initiatives for Anoma’s architecture along with the developer tools for its platform, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read
Also Read

“It enables applications that are impossible to build on existing smart contract protocols, such as fully decentralized Gitcoin, Plural Money, Collaborative Finance, Multidimensional DAOs, runtime rollups, or multiparty multivariate bartering,”  Adrian Brink, co-founder, Anoma, told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 12:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market