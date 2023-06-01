Anoma Foundation raises about $25 million to fund blockchain trends

As reported by Cointelegraph, Anoma Foundation, a Swiss-based, non-profit association, made a significant funding boost to continue developing and researching its third-generation blockchain architecture.

It is believed that the third fundraising round has collected about $25 million for the organisation, for creating a generalized intent-centric blockchain architecture. Supposedly, this technology will allow the development of decentralized applications (DApps) and services, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and blockchain protocols, among others.

Sources revealed that the fundraising round will support ongoing development and research initiatives for Anoma’s architecture along with the developer tools for its platform, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“It enables applications that are impossible to build on existing smart contract protocols, such as fully decentralized Gitcoin, Plural Money, Collaborative Finance, Multidimensional DAOs, runtime rollups, or multiparty multivariate bartering,” Adrian Brink, co-founder, Anoma, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

