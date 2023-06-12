scorecardresearch
Andreessen Horowitz to open its first international office in London

It’s believed that the move will focus on supporting blockchain development

Written by Reuters
The move comes during SEC’s crackdown of crypto industry
US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said on Sunday it will establish its first international office in London. The London office is set to open later this year and will be led by one of the firm’s general partners, Sriram Krishnan, it said.

The move by Andreessen, which has made a major foray into crypto funds, comes at a time when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been cracking down on the crypto industry, suing cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance for allegedly breaching its rules.

Andreessen Horowitz’s London office will focus on supporting the development of blockchain technologies and startups.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 15:21 IST

