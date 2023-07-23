Analysing the SEC’s Web3.0 enforcement: Implications and prospects

By Manan Vora

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been cracking down on the Web3.0 industry in recent months. In December 2022, the SEC charged a former OpenSea employee with insider trading. In January 2023, the SEC issued a warning to cryptocurrency exchanges about the risks of offering unregistered securities. And in February 2023, the SEC sued a company that was offering unregistered securities through a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform.

These actions have raised concerns among Web3 developers and investors about the future of the industry. Some argue that the SEC’s actions may hinder progress, while others assert that investor protection is paramount and the enforcement will ultimately benefit the industry.

Let’s delve into the anticipated consequences of the SEC’s recent Web3 crackdown:

Difficulty in capital raising: The SEC’s crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) has made it challenging for Web3.0 projects to secure funding, as ICOs are often deemed unregistered securities offerings. As a result, attracting investors has become more arduous for many Web3.0 ventures.

Uncertainty and compliance challenges: Businesses in the Web3.0 space now grapple with uncertainty surrounding what the SEC classifies as a security. This ambiguity hampers operations and deters some investors from participating in the ecosystem.

Increased compliance costs: Web3 enterprises must allocate resources to meet compliance requirements, leading to additional expenses.

While increased scrutiny and regulations may appear daunting, it is important to recognize that regulations are enacted to safeguard investors and foster fair competition. As the decentralised web gains momentum, understanding the implications of regulatory actions is crucial for navigating both the challenges and opportunities in this groundbreaking realm.

As a founding member of a digital asset custody service provider, I view the SEC’s actions as an opportunity for our industry to mature and gain legitimacy. By offering compliant custody solutions, we can help Web3.0 businesses mitigate risks and attract mainstream investment. Despite regulatory scrutiny, I remain confident in the growth and success of the Web3.0 industry.

Compliance measures can instill investor confidence, entice institutional players, and drive broader adoption of Web3.0 technologies. This presents an opportunity for innovators to refine their projects, establish robust governance models, and create sustainable long-term value. It may also foster the development of more compliant Web3.0 ventures. As developers and investors become acquainted with SEC’s regulations, they are likely to conceive projects less susceptible to scrutiny. Consequently, a more legitimate and sustainable Web3.0 ecosystem could emerge. Additionally, adherence to regulatory frameworks compels developers to explore creative ways of building decentralised solutions while complying with legal requirements.

Furthermore, the SEC’s enforcement actions may prompt the establishment of new regulatory frameworks tailored to the Web3.0 industry. The SEC has faced criticism for its lack of clarity regarding Web3.0 project regulation. However, the recent crackdown signals the SEC’s increased involvement in regulation. This could spur the development of new frameworks that provide greater certainty to developers and investors, ultimately fostering more resilient and robust projects.

In conclusion, while the SEC’s Web3.0 crackdown may initially seem like an obstacle, it presents an opportunity for industry growth and maturation. I believe the SEC’s enforcement actions are necessary to protect investors and ensure the long-term advancement of the Web3.0 industry. Collaboration between the SEC and the Web3.0 community is essential in developing clear, fair, and proportionate regulations. By working together, we can foster innovation and growth in the Web3.0 industry while safeguarding investor interests.

The author is SVP- strategy and business operations, Liminal

