Amazon conducts AI engineers’ recruitment to develop ChatGPT-based search model

Amazon intends to create and put into action a new “search” feature for its online web store based on a ChatGPT-backed interface, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Amazon aims to better its long-standing search facility through this update. “We are working on a new AI-first initiative to re-architect and reinvent the way we do search through the use of extremely large scale next-generation deep learning techniques,” Amazon stated.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, the pay range for this job varies from $119,000 to $231,400 on a yearly basis, based on the applicant’s location. Reportedly, there’s a second job listing called “Sr SDE, Machine Learning (ML), Amazon Search” position, which has a pay scale worth $134,500 and $261,500 per year. Context of the second job listing highlighted that the initiative will be “a once in a generation transformation for Search.”

“We are reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience that helps you find answers to product questions, perform product comparisons, receive personalised product suggestions, and so much more, to easily find the perfect product for your needs,” Amazon mentioned.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Amazon unveiled its own “Bedrock” artificial intelligence (AI) foundation models, which was created as a “serverless” AI facility permitting customers to develop their own ChatGPT-based products.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn