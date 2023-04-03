Allbridge to reward hacker responsible for $573,000 worth flash loan hack 

The attacker responsible for $573,000 hack on multichain token bridge Allbridge has been given an opportunity to come forward as a white hat and get a prize, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, blockchain-based Peckshield informed Allbridge about the attack through a tweet. It’s believed that BNB Chain pools swap price was being tampered with by a fake liquidity provider and swapper, who hacked $282,889 in Binance USD and $290,868 in Tether.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, through an April 1, 2023, tweet, Allbridge gave the attacker a chance to have a bounty and the prospect of escaping legal implications. “Please contact us via the official channels (Twitter/Telegram) or send a message through tx, so we can consider this a white hat hack and discuss the bounty in exchange for returning the funds,” Allbridge mentioned. Allbridge highlighted that through assistance of its “partners and community,” it’s “tracking the hacker through social networks.” “We continue monitoring the wallets, transactions, and linked CEX accounts of individuals involved in the hack,” Allbridge added.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Allbridge has collaborated with law firms, law enforcement and other projects impacted by the hacker. Allbridge emphasised that its bridge protocol has been provisionally halted to prevent probable hacks concerning other pools.

