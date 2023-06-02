All Nippon Airways to introduce an aeronautical-themed NFT marketplace

As reported by Cointelegraph, All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Japan-based airline, introduced an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with ANA Neo, a subsidiary of ANA.

Sources revealed the new platform named “ANA GranWhale NFT Marketplace,” will include an inaugural collection made by Luke Ozawa, a aerial photographer. “From May 30, aerial photographer Luke Ozawa’s first digital photo will be converted to NFT. One of them will be sold with a positive film, which is the source of photo development. The price is 100,000 yen, and the NFT with positive film will be sold at auction,” Cointelegraph added.

Also Read bitsCrunch releases whitepaper around NFTs and wash trading

Furthermore, the second collection of NFTs will be launched on June 7, 2023, implementing an NFT image exchange of the first Boeing 787 operated by ANA. “Selling ​​as a 3D model airplane. There are 787 items each of the two types, for a total of 1,574 items, and the price is 7,870 yen,” All Nippon Airways told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn