Alex Mashinsky faces lawsuit by US Securities and Exchange Commission 

According to Cointelegraph, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission might take action against Celsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending firm, which collapsed in 2022.

Sources revealed that the securities regulator made a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, ex-CEO, Celsius, on July 13, 2023. It is expected that he was charged for raising “billions of dollars” through unregistered, fraudulent activities, and selling “crypto asset securities,” Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that Celsius and Mashinsky were alleged of publicly misrepresenting “significant financial events and the financial condition of the company.” The regulators expected that the misrepresentation took place from the start of the CEL initial coin offering which took place in March 2018 until “days before Celsius halted customer withdrawals off its platform,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Celsius commented that the funds will allow it to support “certain operations during the restructuring process,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn