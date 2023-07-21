AJIO collaborates with AI marketing communications platform Megalodon

According to an official release, AJIO, an online fashion platform, recently joined hands with Megalodon, India’s AI marketing communications company, as their AI creative design partner.

Megalodon is believed to use AI-driven design capabilities to AJIO’s brand strategy. Supposedly, this collaboration might allow AJIO to deliver personalised experiences to its customers, eventually improving connection with its users and driving brand loyalty.

It is expected that ” AI in creativity and marketing, combined with AJIO’s goals and innovation can enable to create experiences that resonate with customers and help the brand to new heights,” Rashi Agarwal, founder, Megalodon, explained.

Also Read Canada’s police branch alerts about burglaries of cryptocurrency investors

Supposedly, by implementing advanced AI algorithms and machine learning techniques, Megalodon expects to help AJIO unlock creativity and deliver hyper-personalised customer experiences.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn