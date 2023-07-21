scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

AJIO collaborates with AI marketing communications platform Megalodon

AJIO might deliver personalised experiences with AI

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, AJIO is an online fashion platform
Going by sources, AJIO is an online fashion platform

According to an official release, AJIO, an online fashion platform, recently joined hands with Megalodon, India’s AI marketing communications company, as their AI creative design partner.

Megalodon is believed to use AI-driven design capabilities to AJIO’s brand strategy. Supposedly, this collaboration might allow AJIO to deliver personalised experiences to its customers, eventually improving connection with its users and driving brand loyalty.

It is expected that ” AI in creativity and marketing, combined with AJIO’s goals and innovation can enable to create experiences that resonate with customers and help the brand to new heights,” Rashi Agarwal, founder, Megalodon, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Supposedly, by implementing advanced AI algorithms and machine learning techniques, Megalodon expects to help AJIO unlock creativity and deliver hyper-personalised customer experiences.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS