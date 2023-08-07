AI tools are reshaping how online education is offered and consumed

By Uma Ganesh

The biggest challenge in maintaining the relevance of e-learning is to do with the content which is expensive and requires unique expertise in languages and instructional design specially if it has to be made available in multiple geographies and customised to different segments. So far, animation has been used by e-learning developers instead of real humans to engage with the learners. The emerging AI tools are making a significant impact in content development, personalisation and customisation.

We are now beginning to experience e-learning courses that are video-rich and with efficient production it is possible to customise for different audiences in a variety of languages and update content or integrate with the required video footage. Thus language, context and cost barriers can be overcome with the smart deployment of AI tools to provide a whole new experience in learning.

AI algorithms can convert raw data into engaging content thus saving time and money. This has resulted in many organisations preferring to provide online training for the initial phase. Gamification in e-learning promotes active learning, fosters healthy competition, and encourages continuous improvement. AI-powered virtual reality and augmented reality can provide students with immersive and interactive learning experiences that can be more engaging and effective.

AI tools such as Jasper, Growthbar, Frase which enable in maximising learning outcomes as they facilitate adaptive learning, could help with planning for targeted content, modify teaching and or learning styles as relevant to the subject or the cohort of learners.

Further, with the analysis and the insights predictive modelling AI tools are able to provide, educators and trainers are able to pinpoint the areas of focus for future classes, modify the curriculum and direct the content as required by individuals suitably.

Predictive analytics is also helping universities and corporate training batches to identify learners who are likely to become dropouts and may require attention in advance. Earlier chatbots used to assist learners with their frequently asked questions based on a static database. The advent of Generative AI is helping in not only getting the basic content ready but is also helpful in personalising learning materials based on student data.

One of the challenges with AI’s role in e-learning is the possibility of bias creeping into algorithms. If the data used to train AI tools is biased, it could lead to skewed learning resulting in sub optimal learning outcomes.Despite the possibility of real time course correction based on data related to different stages of learning, the role of humans would continue to be critical as they provide the emotional connect and the ability to make decisions based on the options available. Therefore close collaboration between technologists, curriculum designers and trainers would be the key to the future of e-learning.

The author is chairperson, Global Talent Track, a corporate training solutions company

