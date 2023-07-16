AI into our daily lives: Are we ready for an AI-first era

By Samudhra Sendhil

When it comes to technology, AI is not the new kid on the block. The technology has existed for decades in domains such as navigation, healthtech, customer service, supply chain management, and others. However, recent advancements in AI are triggering an unprecedented transformation across every domain of work. Generative AI is predicted to impact all sectors and “add trillions of dollars in value to the global economy.” The latest advancements in generative AI have made the technology more accessible and democratised than ever before. Individuals and organizations are now able to leverage AI at a more microscopic capacity, accessing AI-powered solutions without having to invest in expensive hardware and infrastructure.

The future of work in an AI-first world

The integration of AI into our daily lives has revolutionised the way we interact with machines, enabling them to perform human-like activities with amazing sophistication. Auto-GPT, a language model trained on the GPT-3.5 architecture, is a prime example. It can generate unique content, like recipes that match the user’s tastes or unique animation and design templates, with a simple Figma plug-in. The opportunities for businesses to use generative AI to improve productivity are seemingly limitless.

Advancements in AI technology will bring significant changes to the way the world operates, with job automation being a primary concern. However, AI is best used as a tool to augment human work, not replace it. In an AI-driven future, there will be a growing need for individuals who can work effectively with AI systems and help to optimise their performance. It will also be important for organisations to invest in upskilling and reskilling programs to ensure that workers can adapt to changing job requirements. Ultimately, the impact of AI on jobs will depend on how businesses choose to implement and integrate it into various industries. While there may be some job displacement in the short term, there is the potential for AI to create new job opportunities and enhance productivity and efficiency in the long term.

Concern for privacy

AI has the potential to revolutionise the way we work, but it also raises concerns about privacy and personal autonomy. The automation of tasks could leave some people behind, particularly those who are hesitant to adopt AI. To mitigate these concerns, experts suggest that AI technologies should be developed and deployed responsibly, with a robust regulatory framework to govern their use. As companies collect and utilize data to gain a competitive edge, it will become increasingly important for data protection companies and experts to ensure the safekeeping of personal data. To be trained and optimised, AI systems often require large amounts of data, which can include sensitive personal information such as medical records, financial information, and biometric data. There is a risk that this data could be misused or mishandled, leading to privacy breaches and identity theft.

Another concern is the potential for AI systems to make decisions based on biassed or incomplete data, which could result in discrimination and unfair treatment. AI systems can also be vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could compromise sensitive data and lead to privacy breaches. Additionally, there is a risk that AI systems could be used for surveillance and monitoring purposes, leading to a loss of privacy and personal autonomy.

To address these concerns, it is important for organisations to develop and implement stringent data protection and privacy policies. This includes ensuring that data is collected and used in a transparent and ethical manner and that individuals have control over their personal data. IT decision makers need to ensure that the AI infrastructure is developed in such a way that it is fair and devoid of bias, and should be responsible for overlooking regular auditing and vulnerability testing processes.

Ultimately, AI should enhance the human experience, rather than diminish it. Companies that prioritise data protection will have an advantage in the race to utilize advanced AI. In an AI-driven future, data protection software and technical expertise will be essential to safeguard personal information and sensitive business data.

Challenges and opportunities

In an AI-first society, there is potential to create a more inclusive, accessible, and equitable world as AI creates opportunities for those who previously struggled with speech recognition, mobility, and other disabilities. The most significant questions will revolve around the impact of AI on equity and opportunity. How we perceive and utilise AI technology will play a critical role in shaping the future of work for people of all abilities.

AI holds the power to bring meaningful change to life as we know it. It’s important to acknowledge the crucial role that humans play in providing the groundwork for these models being trained and as the ultimate recipients of the output. AI is, after all, a creation of humans, and as such, it is society’s responsibility to ensure that it is implemented in a responsible and ethical manner that uplifts rather than diminishes humanity.

The author is enterprise analyst, ManageEngine

