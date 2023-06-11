AI, Blockchain, and IoT take the wheel: 25% of the insurance industry set to be automated

By Ravi Mathur

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, industries across the board are embracing technology to enhance their offerings and streamline operations. The insurance sector is no exception, as it undergoes a transformative shift towards a digital-first approach. Enabled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), insurers are revolutionizing the way they interact with customers, provide personalized experiences, and manage risk. According to a report by McKinsey, 25% of the insurance industry will be automated by 2025 with the help of AI, machine learning and similar technologies. Let’s explore how these cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the insurance industry and driving the rise of digital-first insurance.

AI has emerged as a game-changer in the insurance landscape:

The growth of the AI market in the insurance industry has been substantial. As of 2021, the worldwide market size for AI in insurance was estimated at $2.74 billion, and projections indicate that it is expected to reach a value of $45.74 billion by 2031. This reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32.56% from 2022 to 2031.

In this evolving landscape, one prominent example of AI implementation in the insurance industry is the use of AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots serve as a valuable tool for enhancing customer service and improving claims handling processes. By leveraging AI technology, these chatbots can provide policyholders with immediate assistance, addressing their inquiries, guiding them through the claims process, and offering personalized recommendations based on their unique profiles and historical data.

Some other ways in which AI adds value to the insurance industry are:

Streamlined claim processing: AI and machine learning automate repetitive tasks, reducing errors and processing time. Connected IoT devices provide comprehensive data for better decision-making.

Assessing risk: AI enables insurers to gather accurate and larger datasets, reducing the possibility of inaccurate risk assessment. Natural Language Processing (NLP) helps extract relevant information for better risk assessment.

Fraud detection and prevention: AI helps identify fraudulent patterns and anomalies in insurance claims, reducing fraud and associated costs.

Improved routine operations: AI-powered chatbots improve customer service by automating processes, reducing human intervention, and enabling cross-selling and upselling based on customer profiles.

Improved loss estimation: AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and optical character recognition (OCR) facilitate quick and efficient damage assessment and loss estimation.

Blockchain technology is another catalyst in the digital transformation of insurance:

The market size for blockchain in the insurance industry was valued at USD 64.50 million in 2018. It is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 1,393.8 million by the end of 2023. This reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.9% during the forecast period.[1]

The potential applications of blockchain technology in the insurance industry are vast and diverse. It can be utilized across various lines of business, bringing benefits to different areas, such as:

High-value item registries and warranties: Blockchain enables secure and transparent registries, ensuring an immutable record of ownership and streamlining warranty management.

KYC and AML procedures: Blockchain creates a decentralized and tamper-proof system, simplifying customer identity verification and enhancing compliance.

Parametric products: Blockchain automates insurance products based on predefined triggers, eliminating lengthy claims assessment processes.

Reinsurance practices: Blockchain improves transparency, facilitates data sharing, and automates reinsurance contracts between insurers and reinsurers.

Streamlined claims handling: Blockchain provides secure and auditable records, reducing fraud risks and expediting claims settlements.

Efficient distribution methods: Blockchain-based platforms enable transparent P2P transactions, enhancing distribution channels.

The adoption of blockchain in the insurance industry has the potential to revolutionize traditional practices, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences across multiple areas of the insurance value chain.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the insurance industry by integrating physical devices with digital platforms:

The global IoT insurance market size was valued at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.1% from 2020 to 2027.[2]

Some of the key ways in which IoT can positively impact the insurance industry are:

Real-time data collection: IoT devices provide insurers with real-time data for risk assessment and pricing.

Driver behavior monitoring: IoT devices in vehicles monitor driving behavior, allowing insurers to reward safe drivers and reduce accidents.

Fitness tracking: Wearables track policyholders’ fitness levels, promoting healthy habits and offering incentives.

Risk detection and prevention: IoT sensors in homes detect risks like fire or theft, reducing losses and improving customer safety.

Personalized recommendations: Insurers leverage IoT data to provide personalized recommendations and preventive measures.

Improved customer experience: IoT integration enhances customer satisfaction through personalized services and proactive risk management.

The rise of digital-first insurance driven by AI, blockchain, and IoT is reshaping the insurance industry by placing customer experience, efficiency, and transparency at the forefront. As technology continues to advance further, the insurance industry is poised for more transformation, delivering seamless, personalized, and efficient services to customers worldwide.

The author is co-founder, CTO, Insurance Samadhan

