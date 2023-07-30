AI and blockchain in warehouse and transportation automation

By David Roussiere

In the dynamic world of logistics and supply chain management, innovation has been the driving force behind future progress and technological advancements have become pivotal in driving this transformative change. As the country experiences rapid economic growth and urbanization, the future of warehousing and transportation automation in India holds immense potential and is going to be a transformative force in the logistics industry for all market players.

Both the government and businesses are heavily investing in cutting-edge technologies and automation solutions to revolutionize the logistics sector. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and Big Data analytics is transforming the logistics industry, enabling real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and efficient route optimization. Embracing innovation and leveraging these technologies are crucial to unlock immense growth potential in the dynamic logistics landscape. The logistics industry in India is on the brink of a significant technological transformation, offering abundant opportunities for all market players to capitalize on these advancements.

Streamlining Operations by Automated Warehousing

AI-powered warehousing is transforming inventory management and order fulfilment very efficiently. This leverages real-time data and predictive analytics to optimize inventory levels and minimise stockouts. Smart picking systems, powered by AI-driven robots, drastically reduce processing times and improve order accuracy. Predictive maintenance ensures uninterrupted operations by using AI algorithms to monitor machinery in real time. This proactive approach minimizes downtime and increases efficiency by reducing human errors.

IoT and Real-time Tracking:

IoT and real-time tracking have emerged as groundbreaking in the logistics industry, transforming the way goods are transported, monitored, and managed throughout the supply chain. By leveraging IoT devices and sensors, companies can manage visibility, efficiency, and control over operations. With IoT sensors embedded in shipments, companies can monitor temperature, humidity, and other vital parameters, ensuring the quality of goods. This opens a panorama for process optimisation, leading to improve customer experience.

Smart Transportation and Route Optimization:

AI-powered route optimization algorithms are transforming the transportation landscape in India. By considering real-time traffic data, weather conditions, and other variables, these algorithms can determine the most efficient routes, reducing transportation costs and emissions. Automation, in route optimization at the same time supports eco-friendly initiatives by reducing carbon emissions. Optimal routes mean shorter distances and less fuel consumption, contributing to a greener and more sustainable transportation network.

Enhancing Transparency and Security

Blockchain technology fosters transparency and security throughout the supply chain. End-to-end traceability records every product movement, aiding in tackling product recalls and counterfeit goods. Swiftly identifying the source of issues allows for targeted action, reducing customer impact and reinforcing brand trust. It empowers companies to verify product authenticity, combat counterfeit goods and build brand loyalty.

The synergy of AI and blockchain propels supply chain optimization to new heights. AI-powered smart contracts automate payment processing and contract execution, reducing paperwork-related delays and costs. This also helps in risk management, with transparent record-keeping providing valuable insights into vulnerabilities.

Accurate Demand Forecasting

Combining AI’s predictive capabilities with blockchain’s real-time data sharing enables accurate demand forecasting. This foresight into market trends and consumer preferences optimizes inventory management and logistics planning, meeting dynamic market demands.

While there are unique opportunities AI and Automation will provide, there will be a need for upskilling the workforce to adapt to the changing roles and responsibilities. The transition to automated systems will require logistics professionals to learn newer proficiencies and technology-driven processes.

The future of warehousing and transportation automation in the Indian logistics industry is marked by exciting possibilities. Moreover, the government increased focus and investment in building the sector with initiatives such as the National Logistics Portal, The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation’s (NICDC) Logistics Data Bank (LDB) initiative will help improve the country’s digital infrastructure and connectivity, allowing businesses to more easily adopt digital technology. Initiatives like these will help to put India on the map while also improving India’s Logistics Performance Index.

At the same time, we must navigate through several challenges. The logistics industry requires robust infrastructure, including modern warehouses, efficient transportation networks, and reliable connectivity. The implementation of new technologies will require clear and supportive regulations for faster adoption. Also, as automation relies heavily on data, ensuring the security and privacy of sensitive information becomes vital. And all of this will demand significant capital. The industry needs to be careful to decide on the long-term benefits and final return on investment (ROI).

By addressing the challenges proactively and promoting a conducive ecosystem for automation adoption, India can position itself as a leader in logistics automation, further propelling its economic growth and global competitiveness.

The author is managing director, Kuehne+Nagel India, Sri Lanka, Maldives

